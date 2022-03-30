Feinstein, Padilla Applaud More Than $125 Million Allocated to California to Lower Costs, Bolster Decarbonization, Improve Energy Efficiency Efforts

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) applauded the Department of Energy’s (DOE) announcement that California is expected to receive more than $125 million in new funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). The funds will allow California to retrofit thousands of homes to make them healthier and more energy efficient while lowering utility bills for residents.

“I applaud the Biden administration’s efforts to lower energy costs for low-income Americans. California is set to receive more than $125 million to fund the Weatherization Assistance Program, which aims to increase home energy efficiency by making improvements to a home’s insulation, air sealing, lighting, appliances and more,” Senator Feinstein said. “This funding will go a long way toward helping Californians reduce their carbon footprint while lowering expenses at the same time.”

“For decades, the Weatherization Assistance Program has helped millions of families make their homes more energy efficient while saving them hundreds of dollars a year in costs,” said Senator Padilla. “I applaud the Biden administration for making this additional funding available to help Californians save money on their utility bills and continue to focus on maximizing energy efficiency in homes and buildings as we continue to grapple with the impacts of the climate crisis.”

Governor Newsom’s budget for 2022-2023 included $2 billion over two years for a package of programs related to clean energy, building decarbonization and emission reductions. The plan includes more than $922 million over two years for two new residential building decarbonization programs.

WAP retrofit funding is designed to address the “whole home” including installing insulation, updating heating and cooling systems, upgrading electrical appliances, and taking other common-sense actions that will make homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer with less energy usage.

Californians interested in learning more about this effort can visit the California Department of Community Services & Development’s Weatherization Assistance Program webpage or call 1 (866) 675-6623 for the latest information and resources.

