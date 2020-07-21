Feinstein: Census Executive Order is Unconstitutional

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the president’s executive ordering banning undocumented immigrants from being counted for congressional apportionment in the census:

“The Constitution is clear when it comes to the census – it must count all people for apportionment. The president’s executive order would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted for apportionment in the 2020 Census.

“This executive order not only flies in the face of the Constitution, but is yet another example of this administration seeking to undermine the accuracy of the census. It’s also part of a pattern of actions hostile to the rights of immigrants and people of color.

“I will fight against this executive order and continue to work to ensure a fair and accurate census.”

###