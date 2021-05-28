Feinstein, Capito Introduce Resolution Designating May as National Cancer Research Month

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) this week introduced a resolution designating May 2021 as National Cancer Research Month. The resolution recognizes the importance of cancer research and expresses support for continuing efforts to establish it as a national and international priority.

“For millions of Americans, myself included, cancer has affected their personal lives in unspeakable ways. Whether it affects your personal health or the health of a loved one, nearly everyone has been touched by cancer in some way,” said Senator Feinstein. “We’ve made significant advances in cancer research and treatment in the past decade, and I’m hopeful we will soon turn our shared aspiration of finding a cure for this horrible disease into a reality.”

“Unfortunately, almost all of us are familiar with the pain and suffering cancer can cause a loved one, and the heartbreaking loss too many families experience,” Senator Capito said. “While it has impacted our lives in some way or another, it serves as a reminder that we can all be advocates for increasing awareness of healthy practices like early detection, making further investments in cancer research, and dedicating ourselves to finding a cure.”

“The American Association for Cancer Research and its more than 48,000 members are grateful for the outstanding bipartisan support to commemorate May as National Cancer Research Month. During the 50th anniversary of the National Cancer Act, this resolution recognizes the life-saving importance of cancer research and the progress that has been made in conquering cancer. The AACR appreciates the leadership of Senators Feinstein and Capito in introducing this important resolution to raise awareness of the promise and progress in cancer research,” said Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc), CEO of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The resolution is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

This resolution is supported by the American Association for Cancer Research, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, American Institute for Cancer Research, American Society for Radiation Oncology, American Urological Association, Association for Clinical Oncology, Association of American Cancer Institutes, Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON), Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, Cancer Forum of the American Public Health Association, Cancer Support Community, Children's Cancer Cause, Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Deadliest Cancers Coalition, ECAN Esophageal Cancer Action Network, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, GW Cancer Center, Hope for Stomach Cancer, KidneyCAN, Livestrong, LUNGevity, Foundation, Mayo Clinic, Men's Health Network, Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, Moffitt Cancer Center, National Brain Tumor Society, Oncology Nursing Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), St. Baldrick's Foundation, Susan G. Komen, The American Childhood Cancer Organization, The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, The University of Kansas Cancer Center, Triage Cancer, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute, Global Liver Institute and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

The full text of the resolution is available here.

###