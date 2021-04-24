Feinstein Supports Biden’s Official Recognition of Armenian Genocide

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after President Biden officially recognized the atrocities committed against Armenians during World War I as genocide:

“Today, on Armenian Remembrance Day, I applaud President Biden’s decision to officially recognize the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed, mistreated and deported during World War I as genocide.

“America’s global leadership must be firmly based in our values as a people, and foremost among those values is our commitment to the advancement of human rights. Declaring the atrocities committed against the Armenian people as genocide shows that the United States is committed to upholding democratic principles worldwide.

“As a senator representing California, I’m proud to represent the largest population of Armenian Americans in the United States. I commend President Biden for acknowledging this genocide and I stand with him in support of the Armenian community.”

###