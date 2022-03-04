Feinstein, Hassan, Young, Bipartisan Group of Colleagues Push to Expand R&D Tax Credit for Startups and Preserve Full R&D Deductions

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and a bipartisan group of their colleagues to urge Senate leadership to expand the research & development (R&D) tax credit and ensure that businesses can fully deduct their R&D investments each year in an upcoming legislative package.

“We write to urge you to support U.S. economic competitiveness and innovation in any upcoming legislative package by expanding the research and development tax credit for small businesses and preserving full and immediate expensing for R&D investments,” the senators wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Unless Congress acts quickly to restore full and immediate expensing for R&D, this change will jeopardize high-paying American jobs and constrain domestic investment in strategically critical technologies,” the senators wrote.

In addition to Senators Feinstein, Hassan and Young, the letter was also signed by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

Dear Leader Schumer and Leader McConnell:

We write to urge you to support U.S. economic competitiveness and innovation in any upcoming legislative package by expanding the research and development tax credit for small businesses and preserving full and immediate expensing for R&D investments.

Starting this year, innovative U.S. companies lost the ability to immediately write-off the full value of their investments in R&D. Unless Congress acts quickly to restore full and immediate expensing for R&D, this change will jeopardize high-paying American jobs and constrain domestic investment in strategically critical technologies. It is also crucial that Congress further promote U.S. competitiveness by strengthening the R&D tax credit claimed by innovative startups and small businesses across the country.

In August 2021, the Senate passed an amendment by voice vote to expand the R&D tax credit for small businesses and to preserve full and immediate R&D write-offs for U.S. innovators. We urge you to include similar provisions in any upcoming legislative package considered by Congress. Thank you for your attention to this important issue.

###