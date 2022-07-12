Feinstein Supports Dettelbach Nomination to Lead ATF

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate voted 48-46 to confirm Steven Dettelbach as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives:

“As a former federal prosecutor, Steven Dettelbach has the firsthand experience necessary to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. I’m pleased to support his confirmation.

“ATF hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed director in seven years. During that time, mass shootings have sadly become a weekly headline, leaving a trail of carnage in their wake.

“Dettlebach understands the gravity of the situation and the role ATF must play in stopping that violence. During his confirmation hearings, he pledged to be a strong enforcer of our nation’s gun laws.

“He is an excellent choice to be the new ATF director. I look forward to working with him to strengthen our gun policies and ensure Americans feel safe again in their communities.”

