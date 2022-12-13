Feinstein, Padilla, Colleagues Urge President Biden to Posthumously Award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rafer Johnson

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein joined Senator Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) and a bipartisan group of the California Congressional delegation to send a letter to President Biden recommending Rafer Lewis Johnson be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Johnson was one of the most well-known and successful athletes of his time. He broke the Olympic record for the decathlon, helped to establish the Special Olympics and was a founding member of the California Special Olympics. Johnson lit the Olympic torch at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics and has been inducted into the California Hall of Fame, the National High School Hall of Fame and the National Track and Field Hall of Fame. Outside of his athletic achievements, Johnson was an activist who worked to empower his community and even put his life on the line when he intervened in the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

“In 1960, Mr. Johnson was chosen to be the first Black captain of a U.S. Olympic team, carrying the American flag into Rome’s Olympic stadium. He went on to win gold at the games, setting an Olympic record in the decathlon,” wrote the lawmakers. “Throughout the 1960s, he worked with the State Department to visit other countries as a goodwill ambassador.”

“He leaves behind an incredible legacy of excellence and service. He was not only one of the greatest athletes in American history, but a leader who broke racial barriers and worked towards ensuring the inclusion of all Americans, especially those with disabilities,” continued the lawmakers. “Mr. Johnson’s compassion and dedication to serving others are exemplary reasons for why he deserves the honor of posthumously receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His legacy serves as a blueprint for all Americans on how to dedicate one’s life to the service of others.”

In addition to Feinstein and Padilla, the letter was also signed by Representatives David Valadao (R-Calif.-21), Jim Costa (D-Calif.-16), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.-30), Judy Chu (D-Calif.-27), Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.-29), Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.-44), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.-47), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.-33), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.-28) and Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.-34).

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

Dear Mr. President,

We write to respectfully request that you posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rafer Lewis Johnson, who was a decorated athlete, actor, and public servant. We believe Mr. Johnson’s life and legacy are fully deserving of this recognition and consistent with the medal’s criteria of “especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Rafer Johnson was born on August 18, 1934, in Hillsboro, Texas, and lived the first few years of his life in a segregated community in the Jim Crow South. When he was young, his family moved to Kingsburg, California, where they lived for a year in a railroad boxcar. Despite these challenges, Mr. Johnson excelled as a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field at Kingsburg High School.

Mr. Johnson later attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where he would be elected student body president, the second Black UCLA student to do so. He continued to excel in athletics and participated in the decathlon event and on the men’s basketball team under legendary coach John Wooden. He excelled at the decathlon, going on to win the Pan American Games in 1955 as a freshman in college and a silver medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. In 1960, Mr. Johnson was chosen to be the first Black captain of a U.S. Olympic team, carrying the American flag into Rome’s Olympic stadium. He went on to win gold at the games, setting an Olympic record in the decathlon.

When he returned from the 1960 Olympics, Mr. Johnson began a prolific acting career, starring in films such as The Sins of Rachel Cade, Wild in the Country, and Licence to Kill. He also became involved in public service and activism. Throughout the 1960s, he worked with the State Department to visit other countries as a goodwill ambassador. He met Robert F. Kennedy after the 1960 Olympics and worked on his 1968 presidential campaign. During the assassination of Senator Kennedy, Mr. Johnson helped tackle the assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, and wrestled the gun from his hand. He would later serve as one of the pallbearers at Senator Kennedy’s funeral.

Mr. Johnson worked closely with Eunice Kennedy Shriver to establish the Special Olympics in 1968 and promote athletic participation for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. He was also a founding member of the California Special Olympics, and later founded and chaired the Southern California Chapter of the Special Olympics. Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to the mission and growth of the organization, serving as President of the Board of Directors of the California Special Olympics for nearly a decade.

Mr. Johnson also dedicated his time and resources to support numerous service organizations, including the March of Dimes, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the American Red Cross, the National Amateur Sports Development Foundation, the San Fernando Valley Fair Housing Council, and the Voter Registration Project.

Due to his longstanding and selfless service to our country, he was chosen for the honor of lighting the Olympic torch at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. He was also honored by being inducted into the California Hall of Fame, the National High School Hall of Fame, and the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Rafer Johnson passed away in his home on December 2, 2020, at the age of 86. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of excellence and service. He was not only one of the greatest athletes in American history, but a leader who broke racial barriers and worked towards ensuring the inclusion of all Americans, especially those with disabilities.

Mr. Johnson’s compassion and dedication to serving others are exemplary reasons for why he deserves the honor of posthumously receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His legacy serves as a blueprint for all Americans on how to dedicate one’s life to the service of others.

Thank you for your consideration of Mr. Rafer Lewis Johnson for the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

###