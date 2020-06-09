Feinstein Announces $831 Million to Help Homeless Californians

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the awarding of federal funds for cities and counties to support Americans experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding for the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) was included by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

“Providing housing and social services for homeless Californians was a top priority before the coronavirus and it is even more important during this pandemic. I’m pleased that HUD is allocating the funds that Congress passed to provide much-needed help for the homeless populations. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this disease among an already vulnerable group.

“I worked with my colleagues to make sure Congress included funds in coronavirus relief legislation to support homeless individuals and I’ve written to the administration to make sure those funds were released swiftly.

“States and localities have shouldered the burden of this pandemic and have had to spend considerable amounts of money to address it. These grants will help them continue providing critical public services despite future budget shortfalls.”

Senator Feinstein previously called on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to expedite the allocation of these funds. At the time of her letter, less than 1 percent of the funds Congress appropriated to address homelessness had been made available.

California will receive a total of $831 million in federal funds. A breakdown of cities receiving funds is available below.

City ESG Funds Awarded Alameda County $5,146,924 Anaheim $8,700,250 Bakersfield $3,465,304 Berkeley $5,840,486 Chula Vista $4,260,354 Contra Costa County $9,283,441 El Monte $5,157,737 Escondido $3,934,624 Fontana $1,723,436 Fresno $8,845,443 Fresno County $3,371,431 Garden Grove $3,635,163 Glendale $3,104,861 Irvine $2,927,391 Kern County $4,744,645 Long Beach $13,496,694 Los Angeles $167,431,509 Los Angeles County $62,445,943 Modesto $3,360,962 Moreno Valley $1,743,153 Oakland $19,288,175 Ontario $1,584,528 Orange County $4,992,579 Oxnard $4,492,650 Pasadena $3,372,793 Pomona $6,135,460 Riverside $3,126,622 Riverside County $6,352,897 Sacramento $10,205,871 Sacramento County $11,878,700 Salinas $5,814,926 San Bernardino $3,422,960 San Bernardino County $6,401,870 San Diego $22,796,116 San Diego County $7,070,083 San Francisco $43,605,003 San Joaquin County $4,326,957 San Jose $32,836,839 San Luis Obispo County $6,296,591 San Mateo County $5,144,656 Santa Ana $11,598,442 Sonoma County $6,598,916 Stanislaus County $3,891,785 Stockton $6,041,201 California Nonentitlement (to be distributed by the state to smaller cities and counties.) $271,730,986

More information on the funding for Emergency Solutions Grants that was included in the CARES Act is available here.

###