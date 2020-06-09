Feinstein Announces $831 Million to Help Homeless Californians

Press Releases

Jun 09 2020

            Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the awarding of federal funds for cities and counties to support Americans experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding for the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) was included by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

            “Providing housing and social services for homeless Californians was a top priority before the coronavirus and it is even more important during this pandemic.  I’m pleased that HUD is allocating the funds that Congress passed to provide much-needed help for the homeless populations. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this disease among an already vulnerable group.

            “I worked with my colleagues to make sure Congress included funds in coronavirus relief legislation to support homeless individuals and I’ve written to the administration to make sure those funds were released swiftly.

            “States and localities have shouldered the burden of this pandemic and have had to spend considerable amounts of money to address it. These grants will help them continue providing critical public services despite future budget shortfalls.”

            Senator Feinstein previously called on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to expedite the allocation of these funds. At the time of her letter, less than 1 percent of the funds Congress appropriated to address homelessness had been made available.

            California will receive a total of $831 million in federal funds. A breakdown of cities receiving funds is available below.

City

ESG Funds Awarded

Alameda County

$5,146,924

Anaheim

$8,700,250

Bakersfield

$3,465,304

Berkeley

$5,840,486

Chula Vista

$4,260,354

Contra Costa County

$9,283,441

El Monte

$5,157,737

Escondido

$3,934,624

Fontana

$1,723,436

Fresno

$8,845,443

Fresno County

$3,371,431

Garden Grove

$3,635,163

Glendale

$3,104,861

Irvine

$2,927,391

Kern County

$4,744,645

Long Beach

$13,496,694

Los Angeles

$167,431,509

Los Angeles County

$62,445,943

Modesto

$3,360,962

Moreno Valley

$1,743,153

Oakland

$19,288,175

Ontario

$1,584,528

Orange County

$4,992,579

Oxnard

$4,492,650

Pasadena

$3,372,793

Pomona

$6,135,460

Riverside

$3,126,622

Riverside County

$6,352,897

Sacramento

$10,205,871

Sacramento County

$11,878,700

Salinas

$5,814,926

San Bernardino

$3,422,960

San Bernardino County

$6,401,870

San Diego

$22,796,116

San Diego County

$7,070,083

San Francisco

$43,605,003

San Joaquin County

$4,326,957

San Jose

$32,836,839

San Luis Obispo County

$6,296,591

San Mateo County

$5,144,656

Santa Ana

$11,598,442

Sonoma County

$6,598,916

Stanislaus County

$3,891,785

Stockton

$6,041,201

California Nonentitlement (to be distributed by the state to smaller cities and counties.)

$271,730,986

            More information on the funding for Emergency Solutions Grants that was included in the CARES Act is available here.

