Feinstein: Amid Increased Cases, Physical Distancing, Masks Best Defense Against Coronavirus

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California:

“It’s alarming to see cases of coronavirus surge across California. The situation in Los Angeles is of particular concern, but 24 counties now have reported more than 1,000 cases of the virus.

“Across the country we’re seeing similar spikes, with many states experiencing record-high figures. Florida has seen a fivefold increase in just two weeks, and Texas is quickly running out of hospital beds.

“I support Governor Newsom’s order closing bars in counties that are seeing spikes. Other precautions may be needed and more counties may need to roll back their reopening plans. We must redouble our efforts to keep this disease from expanding further.

“Though the last few months have been difficult, we cannot give up on the measures that have so far helped us contain the virus. Physical distancing and wearing masks are still some our best defenses against coronavirus. Everyone, and in particular young people, must continue to follow public health guidelines and do their part to fight this pandemic. This is especially important to keep in mind with the upcoming July 4 celebrations. Please stay safe and do your part to halt the spread of this virus.”

