Feinstein Statement on Passing of Gina Moscone

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Gina Moscone:

“I was so saddened to hear of Gina Moscone’s passing. Gina persevered through so much heartbreak with the assassination of her beloved husband and the turmoil that riled her hometown.

“As a first lady of San Francisco, Gina dedicated herself to the city, serving for more than four decades as a trustee on the War Memorial Board. I often would join Gina for lunch and talk about the city both of us grew up in, and she was a fixture at former mayor events.

“I knew Gina personally and always found her to be a wonderful and caring person. She was a real part of San Francisco and her contributions to civic life, her grace and her elegance will all be missed.

“My heart goes out to Gina’s children and grandchildren. Please know that your mother was greatly loved and brightened so many lives.”

###