Feinstein Supports Passage of CHIPS legislation

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today expressed support for the CHIPS Act, a bill to jumpstart domestic manufacturing of computer chips, ensure access for U.S. companies and consumers, strengthen supply chains and increase America’s global competitiveness in science and technology.

“The CHIPS Act will have a range of benefits for the American economy and American consumers,” Senator Feinstein said.

“Not only will this bill help revitalize the U.S. computer chip manufacturing sector – which has dipped to just 10 percent of global production – it will also help lower costs of consumer electronics, provide thousands of good-paying jobs across the country and boost our economic and technological competitiveness for decades. And by fostering chip manufacturing here at home, we will help prevent future shortages like we saw during the pandemic.

“The science funding in the bill includes additional important investments in the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and our 17 national labs, four of which are in California. This includes billions of dollars to create technology hubs across the country and help develop new, cutting-edge technologies in renewable energy, bioengineering, cybersecurity and quantum computing.

“In addition to boosting our competitiveness and safeguarding our supply of advanced computer chips, this bill will add thousands of good-paying jobs for American workers, especially those in historically underserved communities, which will further broaden the economic benefits of the bill. I hope to see many of those jobs land in California.

“I’m particularly pleased that this bill will be a boon for California’s tech industry, and I’m hopeful that manufacturing funds will end up in the state that continues to lead the world in innovation. California’s highly-skilled workforce and cutting-edge industry makes it uniquely positioned to establish manufacturing operations, building on the state’s strong record in driving the global high-tech economy.”

