Feinstein Supports Garcetti Nomination as Ambassador to India

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s decision to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the U.S. ambassador to India:

“Mayor Garcetti is an excellent choice to serve as U.S. ambassador to India. The importance of India to the global economy and national security will only continue to grow over the coming years – and having a steady hand to guide our relationship with that nation is vital.

“A public servant for 20 years, Mayor Garcetti is devoted to serving our country. He also has a firm grasp on a wide range of issues from immigration and the economy to environmental protection and the critical role of human rights.

“Mayor Garcetti, as the grandson and great-grandson of immigrants, is committed to economic opportunity and justice for all, two bedrock American values that he will effectively champion in India. I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Garcetti in the years to come.”

