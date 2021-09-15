Feinstein, Peters, Padilla Introduce Legislation to Protect Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and Representative Scott Peters (all D-Calif.) today introduced legislation to prohibit the closure of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

Following passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, the Marine Corps began reviewing its two recruit training locations in San Diego, CA, and Parris Island, S.C., for possible relocation.

The San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Depot has served as the recruit training center for the western United States since 1923, training nearly 18,000 Marines every year. In May, the base achieved another historic milestone with its first class of female graduates, demonstrating its ability to fully integrate genders during basic training. The training mission is part of a larger presence in the region; seven military installations are located in San Diego, including three Marine Corps bases that are home to nearly one-third of all active duty Marines.

“The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has trained new Marines since 1923. Over the years, more than 1 million Marines have graduated from the program. The base has been a strategically vital location for the Marines since before World War II and should continue to serve as such,” said Senator Feinstein. “San Diego is home to a robust military community with a rich history of service. There is no reason to relocate this important training center.”

“San Diego’s Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) represents the past, present and future of our city’s rich military history and tradition,” said Representative Peters. “This bill will protect this facility and ensure San Diego continues to provide world-class Marines ready to fight our nation’s battles. MCRD’s location, proximity to other Marine Corps and Navy facilities, and connection to a vibrant defense industry in the region underscore why San Diego remains an ideal location to support initial training for the Marine Corps. I’m honored to join Senators Feinstein and Padilla in this effort.”

“California has a long and rich military history with the Marine Corps that dates back nearly a century,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “Each year, San Diego’s Marine Corps Recruit Depot prepares over 18,000 Marines to serve our nation in uniform. It would be a great disservice, not only to our Marines, but to the security of our country, to close this training camp that trains and develops all recruits west of the Mississippi. I am proud to join this important legislation to keep this critical training center in San Diego open.”

Full text of the legislation is available here.

The San Diego Military Advisory Council, an organization that advocates for the San Diego military community, expressed its strong support for the legislation: “SDMAC strongly supports the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Protection Act. While SDMAC also supports the ability of our Service Chiefs to plan for many possible events, we are supportive of efforts focused on keeping the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego.” The full Military Advisory Council letter of support is available here.

