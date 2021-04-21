Feinstein Votes to Confirm Vanita Gupta to be Associate Attorney General

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after voting to confirm Vanita Gupta to be the Associate Attorney General:

“Vanita Gupta has fought tirelessly to defend civil rights and promote equality. I’m glad that the Senate has confirmed her as the Associate Attorney General, the first woman of color to hold that position.

“First as a civil-rights litigator and then as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division under President Obama, she has dedicated her career to ensuring the justice system treats everyone fairly and humanely.

“While at the ACLU, she won an important settlement in a Texas case to protect the rights of children in immigration detention centers. And at the Obama DOJ, she advanced criminal justice reform, oversaw the prosecution of hate crimes and fought against employment and housing discrimination.

“The Justice Department needs more people like her. Her experience and dedication to civil rights will be a tremendous asset as she helps lead the department.”

