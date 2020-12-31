Feinstein to Park Service: Restart Lease Negotiations for San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the National Park Service to negotiate a lease extension of the Cliff House building for use as a restaurant.

“I regret that an agreement has not yet been reached to extend the contract to use San Francisco’s historic Cliff House building as a restaurant.

“This is an important San Francisco landmark, and the National Park Service should immediately renew negotiations to maintain its role in the community. A building has stood on this site for more than 150 years and has long served as a gathering place. That role should persist – the building should not be converted to an office building.

“I urge the National Park Service, the Hountalas family and their proposed partner to return to the negotiation table. I encourage the National Park Service to explore all possible opportunities to maintain the historic role of this building as a restaurant and visitor destination. Our history is too important to set aside so readily.”

###