Feinstein: DOJ Role in Ordering Separation of Families at Border ‘Unconscionable’

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the release of the Justice Department’s inspector general report that says DOJ officials were a “driving force” behind family separation at the border:

“The DOJ inspector general’s report released today confirmed that leaders in the Justice Department were a ‘driving force’ behind the heartless, inhumane separation of families under President Trump’s so-called zero-tolerance policy.

“The Trump administration ordered prosecutors to separate children from their families at the border in order to prosecute asylum seekers in search of refuge in our country. This report shows that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others intended for large numbers of children to be separated in hopes that it would deter future immigration.

“Then-Attorney General Sessions actually said, ‘We need to take away children.’ He pushed these inhumane actions with no regard for the harm it would cause to children and families.

“The U.S. government then put those children in cages. That is unconscionable. I look forward to hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear from the inspector general and to hold to account those who were responsible for these terrible actions.”

