Groundbreaking Breast Cancer Research Stamp Reauthorized

Stamp has raised $90 million for research since 1998

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced the reauthorization of the Breast Cancer Research Stamp, a semi-postal stamp that directs 10 cents from every sale to fund breast cancer research.

“No one imagined, when we first started working to make this stamp a reality, that it would raise tens of millions of dollars for breast cancer research,” Senator Feinstein said. “This little stamp is bringing us closer to the cure. Now that the act has been reauthorized, I urge everyone to buy the Breast Cancer Research Stamp and support this vital research. I’d also like to thank Dr. Bodai for his work on the original stamp and his continued work treating women diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“I wish to thank Senator Feinstein and all her colleagues in Congress for passing this important piece of legislation, reauthorizing the Breast Cancer Research Stamp,” said Dr. Ernie Bodai, breast cancer surgeon and originator of the idea for the Breast Cancer Research Stamp. “Monies raised in the past years have resulted in many dramatic findings with far reaching effects in the treatment of breast cancer. Some ongoing projects will now continue to be funded and hopefully move us closer to a cure.”

Background:

The Breast Cancer Research Stamp reauthorization was included as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Frustrated with the lack of progress on breast cancer research, Dr. Ernie Bodai came up with the idea for the stamp in the late 1990s. The stamp was the first in the nation’s history dedicated to raising funds for a specific cause. First issued in 1998, it has since raised $90 million dollars.

Seventy percent of the funds generated by the stamp are directed to National Institutes of Health programs while the remaining 30 percent is directed to the Department of Defense breast cancer research program.

