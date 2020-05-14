Feinstein, Durbin, Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Reaffirm Commitment to Global Effort to Find Coronavirus Vaccine

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and a group of their colleagues to introduce a resolution that encourages U.S. engagement with the international community on the coronavirus response given the Trump administration’s failure to participate in global summits on vaccines and therapeutics. The resolution focuses on the indisputable facts that only with concerted global collaboration and coordination can the coronavirus pandemic be addressed, and that the U.S. has failed so far to participate in a number of key global collaborative efforts on this issue.

In addition to Feinstein and Durbin, the resolution is also cosponsored by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ed Markey (D-N.J.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Angus King (I-Maine), Mark Warner (D-Va), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.).

A copy of today’s Senate resolution is available here.

-###-