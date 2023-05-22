Feinstein Applauds Applied Materials $4 Billion Investment in California Chip Research Facility

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Applied Materials announced it was investing up $4 billion to build a semiconductor research center in Sunnyvale, California:

“It’s wonderful news that Applied Materials is investing up $4 billion to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor research facility in the heart of Silicon Valley.

“Thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act, the Biden administration and American industry are revitalizing semiconductor manufacturing in California and across the country.

“Applied Materials’ investment is a welcome development that will speed up advances in semiconductor manufacturing and create thousands of jobs in the Bay Area, ensuring that California remains at the forefront of technological innovation.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein supported the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that was signed into law last year to jumpstart domestic manufacturing of computer chips, ensure access for U.S. companies and consumers, strengthen supply chains and increase America’s global competitiveness in science and technology.

###