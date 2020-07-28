Feinstein: DACA Rollback Jeopardizes Dreamers

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) issued the following statement on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to roll back Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) protections:

“The Trump administration today said it will reject new DACA applications and limit the duration of renewals. This is clearly another attempt to undermine the program despite last month’s Supreme Court ruling that rejected the Trump administration’s effort to end the program.

“With the presidential election just three months away, it’s clear the president will do everything possible to rally his supporters at the expense of Dreamers. That is why Congress must act to give permanent protections to DACA recipients – more than a quarter of whom live in California – and provide them a pathway to citizenship.

“Dreamers want nothing more than to stay in the United States – the only country that many of them have ever called home – and contribute to their communities. They shouldn’t have to live under the constant fear that DACA protections will be ripped away at any moment.”

###