Western Senators Applaud Biden Administration’s Move to Protect Bristol Bay from Exploitation

Washington–Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.), Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden (both D-Ore.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) released the following statement today after the Biden administration announced new protections in Bristol Bay, Alaska from the proposed Pebble Mine project:

“The Bristol Bay announcement from the White House is a relief. We know that the Pebble Mine project would have put lives and livelihoods, as well as the cultures and economies of Native Tribes in Bristol Bay and health of Pacific Northwest salmon populations, at serious risk, and that the development of this mine would have only strengthened the stranglehold of those who exploit our natural treasures on our future and our economy. If we want to keep working to put in place a foundation for families to thrive, we must build on the momentum of this decision, and keep putting the best interests of the American people ahead of the wish lists of the powerful and privileged. That means strengthening clean air and water safeguards, and saying ‘no’ to projects that risk destroying our planet and our rural economies.”

