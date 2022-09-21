Feinstein Supports Kigali Amendment to Combat Climate Change, Reduce Hydrofluorocarbons

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement in support of the Kigali Amendment to add hydrofluorocarbons to the Montreal Protocol:

“Reducing our use of hydrofluorocarbons is key to combating climate change. California already has some of the strongest HFC regulations. By ratifying the Kigali Amendment, the rest of the United States will join 137 other countries in committing to limit these harmful greenhouse gases.

“Often found in air conditioners and refrigeration, HFCs trap significantly more heat than carbon dioxide when released into our atmosphere. The treaty requires countries to reduce the use of HFCs by 85 percent over the next 15 years.

“Ratifying the amendment will also help the United States continue to lead development of next-generation of refrigerant technologies. U.S. exports could increase by billions of dollars and help create 30,000 new jobs under the amendment.

“The Kigali Amendment is the right move for our climate and our economy, and I’m proud to support it.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein and Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) last year called on the Environmental Protection Agency to use California’s strict regulations on air conditioning and refrigeration equipment as a model to further reduce use of hydrofluorocarbons nationwide.





Senator Feinstein in 2020 supported the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act that gave the EPA the authority to regulate HFC emissions.

