California Priorities Included in Defense Authorization Bill

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act:

“The annual defense authorization bill provides for our national defense and supports the brave men and women in our military. California’s priorities are well-represented in this year’s bill and I’m proud to support it.

“The bill authorizes $1.3 billion to build a pair of tankers at San Diego’s NASSCO shipyard. This project still needs to be funded by Congress, but it’s an important signal that NASSCO is a critical component in our work to keep our Navy modern and effective.

“The bill extends the National Guard’s FireGuard program that provides detection and real-time tracking of wildfires, allowing wildland firefighting agencies to more effectively fight fires. And it names the USS Iowa, currently berthed in the Port of Los Angeles, as the National Museum of the Surface Navy, an important step in the museum’s future.

“The bill also includes a provision that will allow the University of California San Diego to effectively use land deeded to the school by the Navy. Current restrictions are preventing the school from expanding.

“California is proud to be the home to more than 150,000 uniformed men and women at critical bases and installations, as well as a thriving defense and aerospace industry. Supporting their missions is a critical responsibility and I’m glad that this bill passed today.”

Key provisions for California:

FireGuard: Extends the FireGuard program to help detect and provide real-time tracking information on wildfires for five years. More information about this provision is available here.





NASSCO: Authorizes $1.3 billion for two fleet replenishment oiler ships that would be built at NASSCO in San Diego if funded by congressional appropriations. Senator Feinstein has long championed the use of the NASSCO shipyard in annual authorization bills.





National Museum of the Surface Navy: Designates the USS Iowa Museum at the Port of Los Angeles as the National Museum of the Surface Navy. More information about this provision is available here.





Land-use agreement at UC San Diego: Removes restrictions on land used by the University of California San Diego campus so they can more effectively use the property as the school expands.





Removes restrictions on land used by the University of California San Diego campus so they can more effectively use the property as the school expands. Protects California’s military bases: Prohibits a Base Realignment and Closure process, thereby preserving the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego and other bases. More information about this provision is available here.

Other key provisions:

Ukraine: Authorizes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to help deter Russia.





Pacific Deterrence Initiative: Authorizes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to improve defenses and strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific.





Authorizes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to improve defenses and strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific. Afghanistan commission: Creates an independent commission to study the war in Afghanistan.

