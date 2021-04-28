Feinstein Supports Samantha Power Nomination to Lead USAID

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of the nomination of Ambassador Samantha Power to serve as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development:

“I strongly support the nomination of Ambassador Power to be administrator of USAID.

“The experience and knowledge Ambassador Power will bring to this position are second to none. She was President Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations for four years and before that was a member of the National Security Council leading multilateral affairs and human rights.

“Ambassador Power’s nomination comes at a crucial time for USAID. The agency is playing important roles in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a wide range of humanitarian crises. I am confident that her experience will help restore USAID to a place of strength on the world stage, and our allies and partners will know the United States can once again be relied upon for assistance.

“President Biden’s decision to make the administrator of USAID a member of the National Security Council reflects the importance of the agency’s mission. U.S. foreign aid and development assistance is a major factor in promoting a stable, peaceful global community, and USAID is a leader in that effort.

“President Biden said it best: Samantha Power is a ‘world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity.’ I couldn’t agree more, and I look forward to engaging with Ambassador Power in this vital role.”

###