Feinstein: Supreme Court Weakens EPA, Ignores Threat of Climate Change

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency:

“The Supreme Court’s conservative majority severely limited the EPA’s ability to reduce harmful greenhouse gas pollution. We need bold action on climate change, and this decision makes that harder.

“Today’s decision undercuts the EPA’s mandate in the Clean Air Act to ensure Americans have clean air to breathe. That law gives the EPA the necessary authority to regulate power plant emissions, including by helping states transition from dirty power sources to cleaner alternatives.

“California has its own authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate emissions, and we will continue to lead toward a net-zero carbon future as required under California law. However, air pollution doesn’t stop at state borders, it requires a national, whole-of-government approach.

“That’s why this Supreme Court decision is so shortsighted. It fails to recognize the realities of carbon pollution or the harm we’re already experiencing because of climate change.

“Congress must act immediately to restore the EPA’s authority to fully regulate greenhouse gas emissions and pass strong legislation to combat climate change. I look forward to working with my colleagues toward that end. Any delay only weakens our ability to meet the grave climate challenge we’re facing.”

