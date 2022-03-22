Feinstein, Padilla Applaud Confirmation of Ruth Montenegro to California District Court

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Judge Ruth Montenegro to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California:

“We’re pleased the Senate has voted to confirm Judge Montenegro, a skilled jurist who brings an important perspective to the bench. Her extensive judicial experience and lifelong connection and dedication to the community of the Imperial Valley will greatly benefit the Southern District.

“The daughter of Mexican immigrants, Judge Montenegro is the second Latina nominated to the Southern District California by President Biden. Her confirmation marks another step toward building a federal judiciary that better reflects and understands the country it serves. We are proud to work closely with the Biden administration to recommend highly qualified nominees who will strengthen California’s federal courts.”

Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of California

Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro has served as a Magistrate Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of California since August 2018. From 2012 to 2013 and again from 2015 to 2018, she served as a judge on the Imperial County Superior Court in California. Judge Montenegro served as the Imperial County Superior Court’s Family Support Commissioner from 2013 to 2015. She was Assistant County Counsel for Imperial County from 2011 to 2012 and also served as a Deputy County Counsel IV in 2000. Judge Montenegro served as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administrative Services for the El Centro Elementary School District in Imperial County from 2002 to 2011 and served as Director of Human Resources for the Imperial Community College District from 2000 to 2002. She was previously an attorney at Horton, Knox, Carter & Foote, LLP from 1993 to 2000.



Judge Montenegro received her J.D. from the UCLA School of Law in 1992, her B.A., summa cum laude, from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 1989, and her A.A., with honors, from Imperial Valley College in 1987.

###