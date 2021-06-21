Feinstein Supports Stronger Voting Rights Protections

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of the For the People Act (S. 1), a bill to prevent laws that make it harder to register to vote and cast ballots. The bill is scheduled to be voted on by the full Senate on Tuesday.

“I strongly support S. 1, the For the People Act, and encourage all my colleagues to vote for this critical bill tomorrow. This legislation would put a stop to new state laws across the country that are making it harder to register to vote and to cast ballots.

“There have been 389 voter suppression bills introduced in 48 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, 22 of which have become law in 14 states. These newly enacted laws range from overly stringent voter ID requirements to reduced early voting periods to severe limitations on voting by mail.

“Simply put, we should be working to encourage more people to vote, not allowing states to block access to voting. These new voter suppression laws undermine our democracy and can’t be allowed to stand.

“The right to vote is a bedrock principle of our democracy. Unfortunately, many states with Republican-controlled legislatures are using unfounded conspiracy theories of voter fraud as an excuse to pass laws to weaken that fundamental right.

“The truth is that our election systems are secure and widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist. Yet these new state laws show a stubborn commitment to enact changes that would make it harder to vote, not easier . That effort can’t be allowed to continue.

“That’s why we must pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to ensure all Americans are able to vote, free of unnecessary hurdles and burdens. I will continue to work with my Democratic colleagues to find a path forward to pass these critical voting rights bills.”

