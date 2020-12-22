Feinstein, Collins Bill to Create Smithsonian for Women’s History Passes Congress

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) today announced that the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act passed the Senate as part of the yearend omnibus funding package. This bipartisan legislation will establish a Smithsonian museum honoring American women.

“Women have been a central part of American history from our founding to the present day in every way, whether it’s science, business, the arts or politics,” said Senator Feinstein. “A permanent museum to celebrate those contributions and tell the stories of so many incredible women is long overdue. I’m pleased to see our bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for women’s history finally pass.”

“As our Women’s Suffrage Centennial year draws to a close, I am delighted that Congress was able to work together in a bipartisan way to pass this legislation,” said Senator Collins. “I look forward to the creation of a museum in our nation’s capital that celebrates the invaluable contributions women have made to our nation.”

"On behalf of the Commissioners of the US Commission to study the potential for an American Women’s History Museum, we offer our sincere praise and gratitude to Senators Collins and Feinstein for their years of leadership on this momentous piece of legislation. The personal energy and drive that they put forth was supported by ideas and input from women and men from across the country, of all ages and walks of life, in addition to leading authorities and experts on women’s history and the museum community,” said Jane Abraham, chair of the American Museum of Women's History Congressional Commission. “We enthusiastically look forward to the day when our citizens and visitors visit the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and gain a much deeper understanding and appreciation of the role that women played in building America. Congratulations Senators Collins and Feinstein!"

In December 2014, Congress created a congressional commission to study the potential for an American museum of women’s history in Washington, D.C. This bipartisan commission unanimously recommended the creation of a new Smithsonian museum dedicated to women’s history. Incorporating their recommendations, this bill will establish a national museum to collect, study and create programs on a wide spectrum of American women’s experiences, contributions and history.

The bipartisan bill is supported by the American Historical Association, the National Coalition for History, the Women’s Business Development Center, Women in Aerospace, the National Foundation for Women Legislators, Women in Defense, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and many other organizations.

