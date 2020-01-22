Feinstein Statement on Senate Impeachment Trial

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump:

“The House impeachment managers laid out a compelling case for why the Senate needs access to documents and witnesses that have so far been withheld by the White House.

“It’s hard to overstate our need to have access to all relevant information so the Senate can hold a full and fair trial demanded by the Constitution.

“It was very disappointing today when President Trump appeared to brag that information is being withheld from the Senate when he said, ‘Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.’ This is even more reason for Republicans who want a fair trial to support Senator Schumer’s request for documents and witnesses.

“I truly hope my Republican colleagues join with Democrats next week and demand access to all the information we need to conduct a fair trial. It’s the least we can do for the American people, who are watching these proceedings closely.”

