Feinstein Statement on Orange Shooting

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after a mass shooting last night in Orange, Calif., left four dead and one injured:

“Here we are again: another mass shooting, more lives needlessly lost and a feeling of outrage that these massacres happen over and over again. Even more heartbreaking, last night’s shooting in Orange left a child among the dead.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families, but I feel angry as well. Angry that there are so many guns in this country, angry that it’s so easy for anyone to purchase these deadly weapons and angry that Democrats in Congress for years have been blocked from enacting gun-safety laws that could save lives.

“While we wait for the details of last night’s shooting, one thing we know for sure: Congress has to act, and Republicans have to stop standing in the way.

“There are bills ready to go that mandate universal background checks, ban high-capacity ammunition magazines, prohibit the sale of military-style assault weapons and raise the age to buy an assault rifle. Each of these bills deserves to be debated and voted on.

“We must act or we’ll keep seeing these bloody massacres and witness more and more bodies pile up.”

###