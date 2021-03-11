Feinstein, Rubio, Colleagues Reintroduce Bicameral Legislation to Promote Women’s Lung Cancer Research

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to reintroduce the bipartisan and bicameral Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventative Services Act of 2021. The bill would encourage more research into the prevention and treatment of lung cancer in women, particularly for those who have never smoked, and require federal agencies to evaluate and report their findings to Congress. Feinstein and Rubio first introduced this legislation in January 2018. A companion bill is being introduced in the House by Representatives Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).

“Lung cancer remains the deadliest of all cancers, and while smokers make up the majority of those deaths, as many as 1 in 5 are nonsmokers,” Feinstein said. “We’re also seeing a trend of more women developing lung cancer, yet we lack a full understanding of why this is the case. That’s why I’m proud to support this bill to promote more research into prevention and treatment so we can improve health outcomes for women diagnosed with this terrible disease.”

“Despite the significant impact of lung cancer on women in Florida and across the country, there is a lack of research on this terrible disease and its disproportionate effect on women, particularly those who are non-smokers,” Rubio said. “This bill is a positive step forward in the battle against lung cancer and will encourage additional research to develop better prevention and treatment tools. I urge my colleagues to support this bipartisan legislation, which would help find solutions to a disease that claims the lives of too many American women.”

“As lung cancer continues to affect women in West Virginia and other states—including increasingly among non-smokers—it’s so important that we improve our understanding of the problem and its causes to effectively address it,” Capito said. “Our bipartisan legislation will support research that allows us to improve treatment and prevention efforts and better provide for the health and wellbeing of women across the country.”

“Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths for women across the United States,” Manchin said. “Unfortunately, West Virginia knows this suffering all too well with the highest rate of lung cancer in the country. West Virginians are also less likely to seek treatment when they need help. I’m proud to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce the bipartisan, bicameral Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act to help researchers learn more about lung cancer and its effect on women while also working to identify new research opportunities for prevention and treatment. This legislation will also provide recommendations for a national cancer screening strategy and public education campaign, which will help more West Virginians be able to access treatment to beat this horrible disease.”

“We must use the full force of the federal government to fight against lung cancer,” Boyle said. “There are far too many unknown aspects of this disease. With this bill, we empower our medical community to better understand the disparities in lung cancer that disproportionately impact women and communities of color, and it represents a significant step forward in our effort to eradicate the disease. The Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act will save lives and bring us closer to a cure for those who suffer from this devastating illness.”

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women, killing more women each year than breast cancer, uterine cancer, and ovarian cancer combined,” Fitzpatrick said. “This alarming statistic is further compounded by the fact that this disease is more prevalent in women and communities of color, and yet, it is the least funded of the major cancers. More research and resources must be directed to better understand, treat, and prevent this disease, especially among non-smokers. I am proud to join my colleagues in this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to promote enhanced prevention and treatment and stand with the many victims, survivors, family, and friends that have been affected by this devastating disease.”

“The reintroduction of this bi-partisan legislation signals our congressional leaders’ commitment to reversing lung cancer’s deadly impact on women,” said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, Co-founder, President and CEO of the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. “Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women and research shows that this disease has a unique impact on women, particularly those who have never smoked. This is why it is essential and justified to deploy additional research strategies, accelerate national public education and awareness programs, and highlight the need for early detection of lung cancer in women. Advancing these priorities through this legislation will not only benefit women, but the entire lung cancer community.”

