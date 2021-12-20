Feinstein, Padilla on Biden Administration’s New Vehicle Emission Standards

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following joint statement after the Biden administration released its vehicle emissions standards for model years 2023 through 2026:

“We’re pleased the Biden administration continues to take action to combat the existential threat of the climate crisis. Today’s action by the EPA to finalize strong vehicle emissions standards will put us back on the path to reducing harmful emissions from the transportation sector while addressing the leading cause of climate pollution nationwide. Importantly, the rule will safeguard clean air and improve public health, particularly for communities in higher pollution areas.

“Today’s rule sets ambitious emissions standards for model years 2023 through 2026. Doing so will save Americans $190 billion by reducing carbon emissions, improving public health and saving drivers money at the pump as we continue the transition to cleaner electric vehicles.

“We welcome today’s news and look forward to working with the administration to reinstate California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act to set its own emission standards, and working together to advance the next set of ambitious standards for 2027 and beyond.”

Background:

In March, Senators Feinstein and Padilla called on President Biden to set strong emission standards, reinstate California’s waiver and set a date by which all cars sold be zero-emission.

In November, Senators Feinstein, Padilla and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and eight other senators called on EPA Administrator Michael Regan to set stronger vehicle emission standards than EPA originally proposed in their proposed rule. The final rule released today heeds the senators’ calls to set more ambitious standards and close loopholes.

In July, Senators Feinstein and Padilla and Congressman Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) introduced the Affordable EVs for Working Families Act, a bill to provide buyers of preowned electric cars with tax rebates up to $2,500.

