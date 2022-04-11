Feinstein: Northern California to Receive $81 Million to Reduce Wildfire

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Biden administration announced California would receive nearly $81 million in initial investment through the bipartisan infrastructure law for two wildfire reduction projects:

“It’s great news that the Forest Service is planning to conduct nearly 50,000 acres of wildfire prevention work across Northern California in the next three years.“The funds will be used to remove dead or dying trees from nearly 17,000 acres in the Tahoe National Forest and more than 32,000 acres in the Stanislaus National Forest. These areas are prone to devastating wildfire as we’ve seen over the last few years, including the Rim Fire in 2013, the Creek Fire in 2020 and the North Complex Fire in 2020.

“These two projects will receive nearly $81 million in initial investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The projects are part of the Biden administration’s 10-year strategy to address wildfire in the West by tripling the number of acres treated for hazardous fuels build-up.

“Climate change will continue to increase the frequency and severity of wildfires in California. The eight largest wildfires in California history have occurred since 2017. Over that time, nearly 200 lives have been lost, more than 32,000 homes destroyed and 10 million acres have been scorched in California alone.

“That is why I’m glad the Biden administration is taking the threat of wildfire seriously. I will continue to work with the administration to ensure California gets additional funding as more projects are announced.”

