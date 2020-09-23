Feinstein Supports Newsom Order for All New California Vehicles to be Zero Emissions by 2035

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to help combat climate change in California:

“I strongly support Governor Newsom’s executive order to reduce emissions from all new vehicles sold in California to zero by 2035.

“This is a tremendous goal that will have a lasting effect across the auto industry, even beyond California’s borders and the nearly 2 million personal vehicles sold in the state annually. Cars and trucks account for nearly one-fifth of all emissions in this country. Reducing those emissions is absolutely necessary.

“California is already experiencing the devastation that climate change promises. Historic droughts, unpredictable rains, extreme lightning events and an ever-expanding fire season are all exacerbated by a warming climate. We have 27 major fires raging right now and 3.6 million acres have burned this year. There are steps we can take in the short-term to address these challenges, but no solution will endure if we don’t address our climate emergency.

“I’m also pleased this order outlines new rules and deadlines for abandoned and orphaned oil wells to be cleaned up. These wells pose an imminent environmental hazard and we ignore them at our peril.”

Background:

Newsom’s executive order will require all light, medium and heavy duty vehicles sold in California to emit zero emissions by 2035. Commercial trucks will have until 2045 to meet this standard. All vehicles at ports and rail yards will also be required to meet this standard

The order will also issue new rules and deadlines for cleaning up abandoned and orphaned oil wells as well as outline a transition to cleaner refineries. In June, Feinstein wrote to the Bureau of Land Management urging the administration to address the environmental danger of these wells.

