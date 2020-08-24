Feinstein Statement on California Wildfires

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the wildfires devastating California:

“I spoke over the weekend with FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton and asked that his agency provide the maximum resources possible to fight the devastating wildfires in California. I also spoke with Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter to discuss what more he needs to tackle these fires.

“In the last nine days, seven Californians have been killed, 1,200 structures destroyed, 1.2 million acres burned and nearly 240,000 people are under evacuation orders. More than 625 fires are burning in California, two of which are among the biggest in state history.

“It’s impossible to overstate the danger, particular since firefighting resources are stretched so thin across California and the West. And we haven’t even entered the heart of the traditional fire season. We need an all-government approach to address this disaster.

“The president was right to approve Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration on Saturday, a key step Senator Harris and I called for last week. Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties will need significant federal help to recover.

“I’ll continue to be in regular contact with federal and state emergency officials and actively monitor the situation. I’ve also directed my state staff to make themselves available to help families and businesses affected by these disasters when it’s safe to do so. We’ll need to do all we can to help these communities recover.”

