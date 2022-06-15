Feinstein, Padilla, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Support 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Games

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Alex Padilla and a group ofled the introduction of two new pieces of legislation, the Transportation Assistance for Olympic Cities Act and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coin Act, to support the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games set to take place in Los Angeles, California.

The Transportation Assistance for Olympic Cities Act was introduced by Senators Feinstein and Padilla and Representatives Julia Brownley, Alan Lowenthal, and Grace Napolitano (all D-Calif.) to prioritize innovative and equitable surface transportation projects and provide planning assistance in U.S. cities hosting the Olympics, Paralympics, or Special Olympics. The bill would help the Los Angeles region prepare to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Los Angeles will welcome the world to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028,” said Senator Feinstein. “Making smart transportation investments now will help the city prepare to host the games, which will provide both short- and long-term benefits for the entire region.”

“While the eyes of the world will be on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, the work preparing our region for this grand stage is already starting,” said Senator Padilla. “The transportation plans made in the coming years will not only make the Olympics and Paralympics run smoothly, but will also be an investment that will benefit commuters and the region for decades to come. This will be a major event in both Los Angeles and American history, that’s why I’m also introducing legislation to make a commemorative coin that will honor the 2028 Games and its legacy youth sports programs.”

“Everyone in our region is excited to host the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, but we also know that transportation challenges must be tackled head on not only to assist athletes and spectators for the games, but more broadly, to keep traffic and commerce flowing now and in the future for our busy region,” said Congresswoman Julia Brownley. “Like with past games, our community needs the support of the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure that planned infrastructure projects advance in a timely manner. I am pleased to partner with Senator Padilla and Senator Feinstein on this bill, which is similar to my legislation that the House passed last year. We need to get this legislation to the President’s desk quickly.”

“LA Metro welcomes the introduction of this timely and thoughtful legislation to provide support for mobility enhancing projects related to the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Metro Board Chair and LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. “Collaboration between local, state, and federal government will be critical to ensure that Metro can secure funding for investments not only to serve the 2028 Games but to serve Angelenos for decades to come.”

“We’re grateful to Senators Padilla and Feinstein and Representative Brownley for their support of safe and sustainable transportation plans for Games’ host cities and attendees,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with federal and local partners on innovative mobility solutions that will serve residents and visitors before, during and after the 2028 Games.”

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coin Act was introduced by Senators Padilla, Feinstein, Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Representative Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) to direct the Treasury Department to mint and issue four types of coins in commemoration of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

“The Olympics showcase the greatness of the human spirit, and it was one of the greatest honors of my life to organize the 2002 Salt Lake Games,” said Senator Romney. “I’m pleased to cosponsor this legislation, which will direct the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games—without costing the federal government a dollar.”

“The heart and dedication demonstrated by the athletes who participate in the Olympic and Paralympic games every four years is truly unparalleled. That is why I am proud to join my colleague from the Valley, Senator Padilla, in honoring these athletes by introducing the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coin Act. As a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over this legislation, I look forward to Congress moving quickly to advance this important bill. I know that the 2028 Games held in Los Angeles will be an event to remember,” said Congressman Brad Sherman.

The Transportation Assistance for Olympic Cities Act:

Allows the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to prioritize federal transportation grants for projects relating to an Olympic, Paralympic, or Special Olympics International event;

Directs DOT to take all reasonable efforts to provide planning assistance for Olympic, Paralympic, or Special Olympics International events, including developing intermodal transportation plans and expediting federal review of requests related to such events; and

Allows DOT to provide funding for temporary facilities, equipment, operations, and maintenance that meet the extraordinary needs associated with hosting Olympic, Paralympic, or Special Olympics International events.

Congress passed similar legislation in 1998 to provide transportation assistance to support the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, the last Olympic Games to be held in the United States.

The text of the bill can be found here.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coin Act:

Directs the Treasury Department to mint commemorative $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, half dollar clad coins, and proof silver $1 coins.

These coins are minted at no cost to the federal government since no funds are disbursed to the benefiting organization until the total cost of designing and issuing all of the coins is recovered by the Treasury Department.

Any excess funds collected from the sale of these commemorative coins would aid in the execution of the 2028 Games and support its legacy programs, including the promotion of youth sports in the United States.

The text of the bill can be found here.

###