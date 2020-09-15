Newsom, Fire-Affected Communities, Conservation Groups Endorse Feinstein Wildfire Bill

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released a list of endorsements for the Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act, a bipartisan bill Feinstein introduced with Steve Daines (R-Mont.) to help protect communities from catastrophic wildfire.

The bill would implement wildfire mitigation projects, sustain healthier forests that are more resilient to climate change and provide important energy and retrofitting assistance to businesses and residences to mitigate future risks from wildfire.

The bill will be considered by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on September 16, 2020.

“Six of the 20 largest wildfires in California history have burned this year,” said Feinstein. “It’s clear that unprecedented fire seasons are becoming our new normal. Our approach to fighting these fires – and doing a better job at preventing them from growing out of control – must adapt, and adapt quickly.

“We have to clear dead and dying trees that fuel the spread of these infernos. We have to do a better job of fireproofing homes and communities. And we have to better prepare for power shutoffs that are increasingly necessary during high winds. The longer we wait to make these changes, the harder and more devastating these fire seasons will be.

“I’m pleased to see so many organizations and public figures have endorsed this bill and are ready to do what it takes to better protect our communities and save lives.”

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “The Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020 would bolster the State’s emergency response to wildfires burning in California and support impacted residents across the state by advancing needed fire resilience efforts.

“I am pleased that this legislation would also strengthen our recently secured partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and other federal agencies in addressing the risk of wildfires and improving the health and resilience of our forests and communities statewide.”

Full text of Newsom’s letter of endorsement is available here.

The bipartisan Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act is supported by the following:

California Governor Gavin Newsom

California Farm Bureau Federation

Rural County Representatives of California

Butte County

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Humboldt County

Inyo County

Lassen County

City of Long Beach

City of Los Angeles

Los Angeles County

Mendocino County

Placer County

San Bernardino County

City of San Diego

San Diego County

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

City of Thousand Oaks

City of Torrance

Tulare County

Tuolumne County

City of Ventura

Ventura County

Ventura County Fire Department

Yuba County

American Forest Resource Council

Congressional Sportsmen Foundation

Edison Electric Institute

Liberty Utilities

National Association of Conservation Districts

National Association of State Foresters

National Water Resources Association

Northwest Public Power Association

PG&E

Sacramento Municipal Utility District

Sempra Energy’s California Utilities

Southern California Edison

Sequoia Riverlands Trust

American Farm Bureau Federation

Alaska Farm Bureau

Arizona Farm Bureau Federation

California Farm Bureau Federation

Colorado Farm Bureau

Hawaii Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Montana Farm Bureau Federation

Nevada Farm Bureau

New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau

Oregon Farm Bureau

Utah Farm Bureau Federation

Washington Farm Bureau

Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation

Additionally, the bill is supported by the following conservation organizations:

American Woodcock Society

Boone and Crockett Club

Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation

Mule Deer Foundation

National Deer Alliance

National Wild Turkey Federation

Quality Deer Management Association

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Ruffed Grouse Society

Wildlife Management Institute

Wildlife Mississippi

Wild Sheep Foundation

The House companion bill is being led by Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and is cosponsored by Representatives John Garamendi (D-Calif.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.), TJ Cox (D-Calif.), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.), and Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.).

Background

Following are the key provisions in the bill:

Provide new authority for the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to work collaboratively with state partners in the West to implement wildfire mitigation projects. Projects are restricted to areas most in need of restorative forest management.

Allow disaster mitigation and preparedness funding to be used to reduce the wildfire risk posed by utility lines and expedite permitting for the installation of wildfire detection equipment (such as sensors, cameras, and other relevant equipment) and expand the use of satellite data to assist wildfire response.

Create a program to incentivize the collection of woody biomass and help expand processing facilities to make biomass more economically viable.

Create a forest workforce development program to train a new generation of workers to help address wildfire and forest health.

Require the establishment of a fire center in the Western United States to train new firefighters and forestry professionals on the beneficial uses of prescribed fires, a far more cost-effective method of stopping fires than mechanical thinning or firefighting.

Lift the current export ban on unprocessed timber from federal lands in the west for trees that are dead or dying, or if there is no demand in the United States. California currently has nearly 150 million dead and dying trees on thousands of acres that are at risk of wildfire.

Expand the Energy Department’s weatherization program to allow for the retrofit of homes to make them more resilient to wildfire through the use of fire-resistant building materials and other methods.

Establish a new grant program to assist critical facilities like hospitals and police stations become more energy efficient and better adapted to function during power shutoffs. The new program would also provide funding for the expanded use of distributed energy infrastructure, including microgrids.

###