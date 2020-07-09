Senators to Secretary Ross: Release IG Report on Politicization of Science

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) to demand that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross make public Commerce Department Inspector General Peggy Gustafson’s report on the politicization of science during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

On June 26, the IG’s office released a summary memo of its investigation’s findings, noting they planned to post the full report on June 29. On July 1, they subsequently released the text of a memo from IG Gustafson to Secretary Ross noting that the investigation had been completed but that the Commerce Department was refusing to cooperate in finalizing the report for release to the public.

“We request that you immediately work with IG Gustafson to complete the process of identifying specific privileges and providing privilege markings to the report in time to meet the July 9, 2020 deadline, and release the full report as negotiated prior to commencement of the investigation,” the senators wrote to Secretary Ross.

Full text of the letter follows:

Secretary Ross:

On September 10, 2019, we sent a letter requesting that Department of Commerce Inspector General (IG) Peggy Gustafson conduct a thorough investigation into the events surrounding President Trump’s September 1, 2019 tweet about Hurricane Dorian and the events that followed.

On June 26, 2020, the IG’s office released a summary memo of their findings, indicating that the investigation was successfully conducted and a full report would be publicly posted on their website on Monday, June 29, 2020. Since that time, according to a July 1, 2020 memo from IG Gustafson, Department of Commerce officials have refused to continue cooperating in the process of finalizing the report for public consumption and are now preventing the IG’s Office from releasing the report.

We request that you immediately work with IG Gustafson to complete the process of identifying specific privileges and providing privilege markings to the report in time to meet the July 9, 2020 deadline, and release the full report as negotiated prior to commencement of the investigation.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this request.

Sincerely,

###