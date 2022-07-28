Water Bill Includes $375 Million for California Projects

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of the Water Resources Development Act:

“Water is the lifeblood of California. This bill recognizes that fact and invests in maintaining our water supply, restoring our environment and protecting our communities from extreme weather and pollution.

“The bill authorizes funding to remove harmful chemicals from our drinking water, prevent major flooding in our communities and reaffirm the federal government’s commitment to saving Lake Tahoe and the San Francisco Bay.

“The bill also helps make us more resilient against the increasing effects of climate change. California, like most of the West, is experiencing a historic drought due to climate change, and this bill includes significant funding to help us recover and better prepare for these dry conditions.

“I’m pleased that so many of California’s priorities are included in this bill, and I’m proud to support it in the Senate.”

California priorities in the bill include:

South San Francisco Bay Shoreline : Accelerates funding for the project to reduce coastal flood risk in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, as well as provide adaptation to sea level rise due to climate change.





: Accelerates funding for the project to reduce coastal flood risk in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, as well as provide adaptation to sea level rise due to climate change. Lake Tahoe : Authorizes $50 million to assist state and local governments and nonprofits in the Lake Tahoe basin with planning, design and construction of water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection, including urban stormwater conveyance, treatment and related facilities; watershed planning, science and research; environmental restoration; and surface water resource protection and development.





: Authorizes $50 million to assist state and local governments and nonprofits in the Lake Tahoe basin with planning, design and construction of water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection, including urban stormwater conveyance, treatment and related facilities; watershed planning, science and research; environmental restoration; and surface water resource protection and development. Calaveras County Water District Wastewater and Water Reclamation Facilities : Increases authorized funds to expand water recycling and water storage from $3 million to more than $13 million.





: Increases authorized funds to expand water recycling and water storage from $3 million to more than $13 million. Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency : Increases funding for PFAS remediation projects and allows the federal government to treat wells affected by perchlorate and volatile organic compounds.





: Increases funding for PFAS remediation projects and allows the federal government to treat wells affected by perchlorate and volatile organic compounds. Los Angeles County Drainage Area : Expedites completion of a study to determine best way to maintain and manage the Los Angeles flood control system.





: Expedites completion of a study to determine best way to maintain and manage the Los Angeles flood control system. Long Beach Deep Draft Navigation Feasibility Study : Authorizes nearly $74 million for harbor deepening and maintenance to ensure competitiveness and address global supply chain issues for one of the largest and busiest ports in the nation.





: Authorizes nearly $74 million for harbor deepening and maintenance to ensure competitiveness and address global supply chain issues for one of the largest and busiest ports in the nation. Woodland Flood Risk Management Project: Authorizes $215 million for flood control on the Lower Cache Creek in Woodland, northwest of Sacramento.

###