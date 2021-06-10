Feinstein Statement on Biden Decision to Donate 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after President Biden announced the United States will donate 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countries that need them.

“I strongly support President Biden’s decision to donate 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countries that need help controlling the spread of this deadly virus.

“If the United States is to continue its role as a global leader, we must step forward to help nations that need assistance. And if we’re to finally put a stop to this pandemic and mitigate the development of new variants, we have to make sure we pay attention to the spread of COVID-19 outside our borders as well as inside.

“The president announced that dozens of countries will receive vaccines from the United States over the coming months. This will help those nations ramp up their vaccination efforts and save lives.

“It’s times like these when all of us should feel especially proud to be Americans. Saving lives in areas of the world that are in need and struggling is a humane decision, and it’s one to be commended.”

###