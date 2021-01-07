Feinstein Joins Calls to Remove Trump from Office

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement supporting efforts to remove President Trump from office:

“In the wake of yesterday’s violence at the Capitol – chaos directly incited by President Trump – we’ve seen numerous calls for his removal by impeachment or the 25th Amendment. I am in full agreement that the president needs to be removed from office as soon as possible.

“Ours is a country of accountability, and President Trump must answer for his dangerous actions. Five people died yesterday, including a Capitol Police officer, and many were injured, all because the President Trump continues to peddle conspiracy theories and outright lies. He must not be allowed to remain in office, causing more harm and endangering more lives.

“I stand behind Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and others in the call to remove President Trump for office. Letting him remain in the White House for even one more day is simply unacceptable.”

