Feinstein Statement on Passage of Postal Reform Legislation

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act:

“I’m pleased the Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act, a good bipartisan bill that will put the U.S. Postal Service on a more sound financial footing and improve the agency’s transparency.

“The Postal Service today must prepay future retirement health benefits years ahead of when those benefits will be collected, a requirement that unnecessarily costs the agency billions of dollars each year. By removing that requirement, the Postal Service will save an estimated $27 billion over 10 years. This action will help keep prices down and maintain services without compromising benefits.

“More importantly for consumers, this bill will require the Postal Service to continue delivering mail and packages at least six days a week, of vital importance to millions of Americans who receive critical services through the mail including medicine, ballots, retail purchases and more.

“The Postal Service has been confronted by many challenges over recent years, especially the pandemic that threatened to cut services. I’m glad Congress is taking an important step to bolster this agency.”

