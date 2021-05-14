Feinstein Statement on Violence in Israel, Gaza

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on violence in Israel and Gaza:

“The escalating violence in Israel and Gaza is extremely concerning and must end. Dozens have already been killed, hundreds injured and millions are living in fear of more violence. Every day brings increasing violence and heightened tension, risking the potential for a broader war the likes of which we haven’t seen in this region for decades.

“I spoke with Israel’s ambassador yesterday and conveyed my support for Israeli actions to de-escalate the violence. I urge Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to do the same and to immediately halt the indiscriminate rocket fire that is terrorizing Israelis and Palestinians alike. This cycle of violence will only further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult to achieve.

“The only enduring answer to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict is a two-state solution. I continue to strongly support this pathway to peace and hope the current violence will show responsible parties on both sides that this is ultimately the only acceptable solution.”

###