Feinstein Calls for Nationwide Mask Mandate for Airlines, Public Transit

Washington—In advance of the Fourth of July holiday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent letters to the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Transit Administration calling on the agencies to institute mandatory mask mandates at airports, on airplanes and on public transit across the country.

“I write to urge you to implement a mandatory mask policy for all airport and airline employees and passengers as cases of coronavirus continue to surge. I ask that you issue guidance as soon as possible so passengers can have a clear understanding of the requirements and so that we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike,” wrote Feinstein in her letter to the FAA.

“While some transit agencies and airlines have implemented mandatory mask guidance for the public, reports indicate that the patchwork of rules have only sowed confusion among passengers. Therefore, I ask that you issue clear, nationwide, mandatory mask requirements for all aviation employees and travelers.”

Full text of the letter to the FAA is available here and below. Full text of the letter to the FTA, which differs slightly, is available here.

June 29, 2020

The Honorable Steve Dickson, Administrator

Federal Aviation Administration

800 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20591

Dear Administrator Dickson:

I write to urge you to implement a mandatory mask policy for all airport and airline employees and passengers as cases of coronavirus continue to surge. I ask that you issue guidance as soon as possible so passengers can have a clear understanding of the requirements and so that we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a comprehensive strategy to protect oneself from exposure to coronavirus while traveling on public transit, including the use of a mask, since social distancing is oftentimes not manageable on a crowded bus, train, or plane. As the research regarding mask effectiveness continues to evolve, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on June 5th to specifically cite public transportation as an important part of these guidelines. Organizations, such as the Airports Council International, have said publicly that they would welcome such rules.

While some transit agencies and airlines have implemented mandatory mask guidance for the public, reports indicate that the patchwork of rules have only sowed confusion among passengers. Therefore, I ask that you issue clear, nationwide, mandatory mask requirements for all aviation employees and travelers.

Thank you for your consideration of this request, and I look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

