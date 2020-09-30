Feinstein Statement on California Wildfires

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the wildfires burning across California:

“Two major Northern California fires that ignited over the weekend continue to burn and have already scorched tens of thousands of acres. The Zogg Fire in Shasta has killed three residents and destroyed 74 homes, while the Glass Fire in Napa County has destroyed or damaged multiple wineries and threatens dozens more.

“Yesterday, Governor Newsom petitioned President Trump to declare a major disaster that would make a wide range of federal resources available to Californians affected by these fires. Senator Harris and I support that request and urge the president to quickly grant it. Wherever possible, I’ll keep working to make sure the federal government provides all the help California needs.

“When it’s safe to do so, my staff will visit affected counties and provide whatever assistance we can to the victims of these devastating fires. I hope to visit these areas soon as well. The road to recovery from this fire season will be long and difficult, but together we can rebuild these communities and come back stronger.”

Yesterday, Senators Feinstein and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) sent a letter to President Trump urging him to expeditiously grant Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration.

###