Feinstein: DISCLOSE Act Shines Light on Political Contributions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement in support of the DISCLOSE Act to reform campaign finance laws:

“It’s time to shine a light on who is influencing our elections. The DISCLOSE Act would help close the floodgates on anonymous dark money donations and let voters know who is paying for political campaigns.

“The bill is simple: It requires super PACs and 501(c)(4) organizations, which funnel billions of dollars into elections, to disclose all donors who contribute more than $10,000 during an election cycle. It also requires groups that purchase political advertisements to include disclosure statements in the ad that list their top donors.

“These reforms are long overdue. Since the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision, we’ve seen a flood of money into our elections from special interest groups, corporations and foreign actors. It’s estimated that super PACs and dark money groups spent $2.6 billion on 2020 political races.

“I’m proud to have cosponsored this bill since it was first introduced in 2012. I hope my colleagues will join us and support the bill to send a clear message that dark money doesn’t belong in our elections.”

