Feinstein, Padilla Announce $4.9 Billion Investment in California Highways

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today applauded an announcement by the Department of Transportation that California will receive $4.9 billion next year in funding to help repair and modernize the state’s roads and bridges. The funds were included in President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill that the Senate passed in August and the president signed into law last month. Over five years, funding for California roads and bridges is expected to total $29.5 billion.

“I’m pleased California will receive a significant federal investment to improve our highways and bridges across the state. This will help reduce congestion, improve air quality and combat climate change,” Senator Feinstein said. “Our highways help facilitate the transportation of goods and people that help make California the fifth-largest economy in the world. These funds will go a long way toward upgrading our infrastructure so California remains competitive in the global economy.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already bringing long overdue resources to help California rebuild its transportation infrastructure,” said Senator Padilla. “California’s roads and bridges are in need of repair and this funding is critical to make needed improvements and ensure our state remains an economic hub for the world. Upgrading California’s highways, roads, and bridges will create quality, good-paying jobs, while increasing infrastructure resiliency, improving air quality, and lowering carbon emissions.”

Background:

The bipartisan infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law last month gives the Federal Highway Administration $52 billion for 2022 to allocate through the Federal-Aid Highway Program nationwide. This funding will assist with the construction, maintenance and operation of California’s 386,000 miles of highways.

In fiscal year 2022, California will receive:

National Highway Performance Program: $2,459,858,046

Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $1,196,687,698

Highway Safety Improvement Program: $262,298,683

Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $16,625,715

ongestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement: $505,650,213

Metropolitan Planning: $66,003,545

National Highway Freight Program: $127,287,798

Carbon Reduction Program: $106,704,653

PROTECT Formula Program: $121,330,836

Total: $4,862,447,187

A full list of the Federal-Aid Highway Program’s fiscal year 2022 funding under President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill is available here.

