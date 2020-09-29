Feinstein, Harris to Trump: Grant ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ for California Fires

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala D. Harris (both D-Calif.) today sent a letter to President Trump in support of Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration for California in response to devastating wildfires.

September 29, 2020

The Honorable Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President:

We write in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s September 28th request for a Major Disaster declaration for the State of California in response to the devastating wildfires burning in the state that have started since early September. Due to the catastrophic nature of these fires, we urge you to grant this request as soon as possible.

California has already experienced record-breaking wildfires this year. In August, a severe lightning storm sparked dozens of major fires that threatened tens of thousands of homes and families. So far this year, over 3.7 million acres have burned in our state, 7,100 structures have been destroyed, and 26 lives have tragically been lost. In addition to the ongoing fires, the conditions in many parts of the state remain dangerous. Multiple red flag warnings are in effect, and preventative power shutoffs have been put in place for tens of thousands of Californians. Weather conditions could make containing existing fires and preventing new fires challenging.

Governor Newsom has determined that the severity of the wildfires is beyond the State’s capabilities, and we appreciate your swift response in issuing an expedited Major Disaster declaration. Thank you for your consideration of this request.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein Kamala D. Harris

United States Senator United States Senator

###