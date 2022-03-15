Feinstein Applauds Advancement of PREVENT Pandemics Act

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for advancing the PREVENT Pandemics Act out of committee.

Senator Feinstein in November introduced the National Commission on the COVID–19 Pandemic Act, a bill to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Covid-19 outbreak and identify lessons learned regarding our nation’s preparedness, response and recovery. Senator Feinstein was joined on that bill by Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

The PREVENT Pandemics Act reported out of committee today largely reflects Senator Feinstein’s legislation, creating a 9/11-style commission called the “National Task Force on the Response of the United States to the COVID–19 Pandemic.”

“I’m pleased to see the PREVENT Pandemics Act advance out of committee, a key step toward its consideration by the full Senate,” Feinstein said.

“Covid-19 won’t be the last pandemic that we will confront. It’s critical that we learn all we can about the vulnerabilities COVID-19 exposed so we can be better prepared for future outbreaks.

“My thanks to Senators Marshall, Gillibrand and Ernst for their bipartisan collaboration on this critical issue as well as Chairman Murray and Ranking Member Burr for their leadership in bringing this bill up for a committee vote. I look forward to seeing this bill come before the full Senate for a vote as quickly as possible.”

###