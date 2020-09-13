Feinstein Statement on Shooting of LA County Sheriff’s Deputies

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the shooting of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies:

“The horrifying shooting of two LA County Sheriff’s deputies last night was a senseless and unforgiveable act of violence. There’s no place in our society for such savagery.

“Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will do all they can to identify and arrest the shooter. The perpetrator must be brought to justice.

“My thoughts are with the deputies and their families, and I hope for their full and speedy recovery.”

###